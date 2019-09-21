Today is our first official water drive at KULR-8 benefitting the WBYC Water and Sewer District.

Last month customers with the WBYC Water and Sewer District learned that nitrate levels within the water system makes their water unsafe to drink.

The district has not been able to determine the source of the contamination. It could be 4 to 5 years before the problem is resolved.

We at KULR-8 have pledged to continue to hold quarterly water drives to help supplement the need of the communities impacted.

Today, Sept 21st, we are accepting water donations in our parking lot from 10am until 2pm.

We’re located at 2045 Overland Avenue next to Outback Steakhouse.

If you are unable to make a donation at this time we will continue to accept water donation at our station Monday – Friday during regular business hours.

We thank you for your donation helping the folks of Worden and Ballantine who have no drinkable tap water.