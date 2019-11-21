KULR-8 Spirit of Giving coming up on December 6

BILLINGS, Mont. -- KULR-8 is partnering with Community Hope in Laurel for the first time this year for Spirit of Giving. Community Hope is made up of all volunteer workers who provide food, clothing, and miscellaneous items free of charge to people in need.

"These are people that... we know their names, we see their pain, they confide in us and tell us you know 'I hate to come here but you guys make us feel comfortable and you help us out' so were more than just the food bank. We have people that just come to visit. It's a family place, its a good place, we know their names, it's just... it's a great place," says Executive Director Lisa Foreman.

Just down the interstate, Billings Family Service is also helping families in need during the holidays.

"The Spirit of Giving event is a great opportunity for the community to come together and help support family service," says Executive Director Stacy Brown, "We are in need of holiday foods, non-perishables and turkeys -- always a financial donation if possible -- and volunteers throughout the year."