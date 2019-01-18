KULR-8 Gold Star Teacher of the Month: Kathy Jeffers

Honoring teachers around the city of Billings for their hard work and dedication as educators to our country's future leaders. It's the KULR-8 Gold Star Teacher of the Month award.

Kathy Jeffers was honored this month.

Mrs. Jeffers is a 2nd grade teacher at Highland Elementary School and was nominated by one of her students. Jeffers mentioned how much she loves her students and how she hopes to positively influence every one of their lives.

As well as a Gold Star plaque, Jeffers was awarded $250 toward classroom needs. She told us she wasn't sure what she would use the money for but she will discuss it with the class. She talked about the importance of music in the classroom and how playing it with the kids is the biggest reward of her job.

"Through the years I've had kids that are all grown up now and they come back and still tell me they still remember this song or that song. That meant the most and they still sing with their families. Parents have done the same and that's the most rewarding i think," said Jeffers.

Jeffers said music in schools is definitely needed for the kids; and despite her shock, she was humbled to be honored with this months KULR-8 Gold Star Teacher of the Month award.