Kristy Chavez pleads not guilty to deliberate homicide by accountability

BILLINGS - Kristy Lynn Chavez, the lone surviving suspect in last month's deadly crime spree and fatal police standoff, was arraigned in court Friday for a felony count of deliberate homicide by accountability.

Chavez entered in a plea of not guilty in the death of Dennis Gresham.

According to the affidavit in the case, Chavez allegedly told detectives she met Michael McClure, the suspect at the center of the hours long standoff, just hours before Gresham's death on Friday, April 23.

After spending the night together, Chavez says they were dropped off at the Yellowstone River RV Resort and Campground early Friday morning.

Documents say Chavez approached Gresham's vehicle first, before McClure took over the situation. The documents state surveillance footage shows the two suspects interacting with Gresham's van, and a flash of light is seen as the driver's window shatters. The van then takes off and the hours long crime spree began.

Chavez was caught while fleeing on-foot after a high speed pursuit ended when the van crashed near a Billings West End neighborhood. A standoff between authorities and McClure then took place, which resulted in McClure's death.

If convicted, Chavez could face life imprisonment, between 10 and 100 years in state prison, or consecutive imprisonment in state prison for two to 10 years for use of a weapon.

Chavez's bond is set at $500,000.

We will continue to follow any developments in this case and bring them to you on air and online.