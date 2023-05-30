BILLINGS, Mont. - Users of Kratom in Montana are relieved after the legal status of the plant-based substance was up in the air during the last legislative session.

"It's been really helpful for me after I couldn't use prescription drugs," said Lindsey Jellum, a real estate agent in Billings.

"I was in a car accident years ago, and eventually I wasn't allowed to take prescription drugs to help. I turned to Kratom, and it's been really helpful for my health and getting my energy back."

The National Institute on Drug Abuse reports Kratom to have opioid and stimulant like affects.

While not approved by the Food and Drug Administration, NIH reports Kratom use to manage withdrawal symptoms, something using it as an alternative to get off of drugs.

"There's a lot of good that it can do for people, but it definitely needs to be studied more," said Mitch Ronshaugen, the owner of a herbalist shop known as Hippy Hut.

"Our lawmakers can only act on the information that they have. If they don't have proper information or enough information on a subject, their decision will be affected by that. So, with that being said, we need to educate the public and especially our lawmakers on Kratom."

More information on Kratom can be found at the National Institute on Drug Abuse