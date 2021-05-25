BILLINGS - The month of May is coming to end, but before it does we want to shine a light on National Stroke Awareness Month.

We talked with a physician at the Rehab Hospital of Montana, one of the only facilities in the state that offers in-patient rehabilitation.

Dr. Aaron Flanagan says the consequences of a stroke could range from complete recovery to serious loss of motor functions, or even death.

The Hospital uses the acronym, 'B.E.F.A.S.T' to help spot warning signs.

B stands for loss of balance

E is for sudden change in eye vision

F is for facial weakness

A is for arm or leg weakness

S is slurred speech

T, which stands for time, is most important

Dr. Flanagan says if you feel symptoms of a stroke it is vital to seek medical attention within the first few hours.

"During that time, the brain is attempting to form new neural connections. So the idea of giving as much therapy as tolerated early on to optimize that neural recovery in a way that becomes functional is really important," Dr. Flanagan said.