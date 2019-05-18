Knockout Smoothie Co. opens on Grand Ave.

A new smoothie shop has opened in Billings that is looking to help people keep a healthy lifestyle while on the go.

Saturday was the grand opening for Knockout Smoothie Company--a new local smoothie shop founded by a mother and son, who are hoping to promote improved overall health to Billings.

Knockout Smoothie Company was founded by Nancy Metzger and her son, Corey, who are also the owners at 9Round Fitness, a kickbox fitness studio next door.

Knockout Smoothie Co. actually opened on April 8th, but celebrated their grand opening on Saturday.

Metzger said when the space became available, they decided to do some research, and open a smoothie shop so their members had somewhere to go for healthy nutrition after their workout.

"It's a struggle to get on that healthy style of drinking you know especially when you're on the go you know so we felt that having a smoothie place here that would help them if they're on the go they have something that's healthy for them that they can go to or get their meal or after a workout get their replacement for their refuel," said Nancy Metzger.

Knockout Smoothie Co. has a shake for every occasion and person, including meal replacement, keto, and detox shake options.

All of their items are also hormone and GMO free, and they can all be customized with different supplements, fruits, and liquids.

The smoothie shop is located at 2340 Grand Ave. You can find more information here: https://knockoutsmoothie.com/