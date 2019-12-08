Knights of Columbus hosts annual Children's Christmas Party

Knights of Columbus #1259 in Billings hosted its annual Children's Christmas Party for kids of all ages.

The Christmas party included a magic show, face paintings and cookie decorating. Kids and their parents were able to participate in making crafts and play an array of different games.

Pattycakes the Clown also made an appearance thanks to Montana Prim ere entertainment, but the most anticipated arrival of them all was for the jolly man with a red suit to show up with gifts for the kids.

Party helper Laney Keller says "you get to sit on Santa's lap and he asks you what you want for Christmas and then he gives you a candy-cane and then you get a little basket, well not a basket like a little bag filled with stuff."

This is the second year in a row where more than 100 hundred kids attended the Christmas party.

The Knights of Columbus say they hope to continue the Christmas party again next year.