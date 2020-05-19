Knight facing deliberate homicide charges

BILLINGS, Mont. -- 62-year-old Robert Knight Jr. remains incarcerated at the Yellowstone County Detention Facility. He is charged with killing 33-year-old Kenneth Cobb on May 15, 2020.

Members of the Billings Crime Team made their way into and out of Robert Knight's home on 19th Street West in Billings, much of their investigation focusing on the garage. That's where Kenneth Cobb fell after being shot on Friday.

It would seem this was a sad end to what was initially a favor by Knight to help Cobb see his girlfriend, a woman who according to statements given to police, Cobb was under a court order to stay away from.

The affidavit outlines how Knight told investigators that he invited Cobb to stay at his home a day earlier, and that on the evening before the shooting, Cobb's girlfriend arrived. The trio allegedly played games, and eventually Knight went to his back patio to drink and then head to bed.

Knight allegedly told police that he heard arguing and eventually went back down to tell the couple to stop. At some point Knight says Cobb came to him saying his girlfriend had broken his nose. Knight told police that Cobb eventually went downstairs and the arguing resumed.

Knight says he then went down and tried to calm things down and even tried to call 9-1-1. Knight told police that Cobb disconnected the call and that's when Knight says he went for his gun and tried to force Cobb to leave.

Knight told police Cobb wouldn't leave, so he went back and loaded a magazine into the gun. Knight claims that he warned Cobb if he didn't leave he would shoot him, which is ultimately what the affidavit says happened.

Knight says he called 9-1-1 again after he shot Cobb. The affidavit says Knight admits he was never physically harmed or threatened by Cobb. The documents also say Knight admits he made the choice to get his gun rather than use his cell phone to call 9-1-1 earlier in the argument.