Kittens rescued from steel columns

Five kittens made a long trip from northern California to San Diego, but no one knew they were along for the ride.

The kittens are now four weeks old, but when they made their big journey, they'd been alive for just a week.

The three males and two females were discovered after a construction crew drove a load of steel beams from Hayward to San Diego.

That's when they heard meowing coming from a 60-foot column.

Once they were able to reach the five adorable kittens, the employees contacted the San Diego Humane Society for help.

Right now they're in foster care and gaining weight. They'll be up for adoption when they're eight-weeks-old.

The kittens are named after construction tools and materials. There is Crowbar, Rebar, Chisel, Jackhammer, and Piper.