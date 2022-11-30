BILLINGS, Mont -- There are many hidden gems here in the Magic City, one in particular is an old grocery store on the southside that is now a music and art venue and even a place of belonging to a vast group of people from young to old, homeless to wealthy.

Just a block south of downtown there’s a hub for creatives of all kinds from musicians, artists, and more.

Kirk’s grocery also serves a space for other community gatherings.

Billings native Shane Deleon, owner of Kirk's Grocery re-opened the building for business in 2018 after touring in Europe as a musician.

Deleon said he played many shows in squats, which are venues set up in historic abandoned buildings.

He says, these places created an environment where art interacted with everybody around and he wanted to bring some of that same atmosphere back to Billings.

Shane says, "I thinks grocery has grown into a community center, which maybe wasn't my initial reaction or my initial action that I was trying to do...Kirk's exist because of the economics of the southside, this building is cheaper to lease than a block and a half from here on the other side of the track.”

With a gallery and record store in the front, and a kitchen combined with performance space in back, Kirks was a place for most small events.

But over time, Deleon says Kirk's has grown into something more.

"As time goes on it becomes more and more about other people in Billings who have ideas and how to use this space -- bands practice here a lot happens here.” Shane adds, "So many people have found community here of artist, people that just like to talk, we have a contingent of people that just come by for about 20 minutes to other people; which is why I kind of see it like a community center now is because it's a drop in site for people to socialize."

Angelie Belcourt-Lowe, who goes by Lee, has been hanging out at Kirks since high school and now works there.

She says, as she grew up in Billings, there was never really much to do other than hanging out in parking lots, which she calls the Billings teenager experience.

She first visited Kirk’s after seeing a post of theirs on Instagram and has made the center part of her regular stops ever since.

"It had me locked in immediately just the since of community and the appreciation for music here, it's like really impressive, the art -- everything about it is really cool."

For local musicians like singer-songwriter, Mary-Kate Teske, Kirk's offers a place for many of Billings underground artist to perform with their bands and build a local fan base.

"I think that its just really important to have this community element where we gather and get together and have an experience that centered around connection and stories and music and things like that." Says Mary Kate.

With the help of his wife Mary, Shane says he wants Kirks to be a place people can go to immerse themselves in art, music, or whatever they choose.

"In trying to be a destination without being a destination a lot you know where are is just part of your life." Says Deleon.