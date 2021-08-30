BILLINGS — The Kingston Trio announced their upcoming national tour with stops in Bozeman, Great Falls, Butte and Billings this October.

In late February 2020, the Trio just played in Bozeman when live performances and public gatherings were shut down due to the pandemic. So, as stated in a press release, it is with great optimism that they group returns to Montana first to resume their tour.

The Kingston Trio will perform in Bozeman on Oct. 14 at the Ellen Theater, in Great Falls' Mansfield Theater on Oct. 15, in Butte on Oct. 16 at the Center for the Performing Arts and in Billings on Oct. 17 at the Alberta Bair Theater.

"I am proud to continue The Kingston Trio tradition and to share the music Nick, Dave, Bob and John performed and getting audiences everywhere up and singing with us,” Trio member Mike Marvin said. “it’s all the more gratifying to perform this music for all the fans who have been faithfully waiting for us to return to musical venues, many of whom have been hard hit by the pandemic restriction. We are thrilled to re-start our national tour in the great state of Montana.”

The members of the Trio, Mike Marvin, Tim Gorelangton and Don Marovich, have intrinsic links to and experience with the original group: Mike is the adopted son of founding member Nick Reynolds, who was also his musical mentor; Tim, a close friend since boyhood, is one of the few musicians outside the Trio who has recorded with Nick Reynolds; and Don Marovich, who also toured with the Trio.

They’ll perform timeless classics “Where Have All The Flowers Gone?” and “Tom Dooley”.

The Trio released 19 albums that made Billboard's Top 100, 14 of which ranked in the top 10, and five of which hit the number 1 spot. Four of the group's LPs charted among the 10 top-selling albums for five weeks in November and December 1959, a record unmatched for more than 50 years, and the group still ranks in the all-time lists of many of Billboard's cumulative charts, including those for most weeks with a number 1 album, most total weeks charting an album, most number 1 albums, most consecutive number 1 albums, and most top ten albums.

For more information on The Kingston Trio ‘Keep The Music Playing’ Tour and tickets go to www.kingstontrio.com .