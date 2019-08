A group of kids in Wilmington, North Carolina are selling lemonade to raise money to fix the potholes in their neighborhood.

Their goal is to raise 2,000 dollars, that's about how much it will take to fix the holes.

The potholes can't be repaired by the county because they are on private roads.

The kids plan to keep their stand going until they reach their goal.

As of 5 pm Friday, they have raised over 1,000 dollars.

In addition to lemonade, they are selling lollipops and smarties.