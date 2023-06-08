BILLINGS, MT- St. Vincent Healthcare, which is part of Intermountain Health, has a long history of providing high quality pediatric care to the region. In celebration to their commitment to pediatric care, St. Vincent Children’s is hosting their annual Kids Fun Day on Sunday June 11th from 11:00 AM-3:00 PM at ZooMontana!

In 2016 St. Vincent Healthcare, Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital in Salt Lake City, Utah, and the University of Utah established a strong partnership to expand pediatric services and access to pediatric specialists in Montana.

Together, these organizations and pediatric healthcare providers are caring for our region’s children so they can heal close to home.

Public admission is discounted to $5; zoo members, St. Vincent and Intermountain Health caregivers, and families receive free admission.

From ZooMontana animals, a climbing wall, safety demonstrations, and emergency vehicle tours, Kids Fun Day is sure to be a great event for the whole family.

Complimentary snacks will be available for children, and additional food available for purchase via food trucks.