Kids explore coding and computer Science at City College

STEM Billings and City College collaborate to help introduce kids to coding and computer science.

Over 190 kids today learned plenty about coding and computer science, and had a lot of fun along the way.

For just ten bucks, these kids from 2nd Grade to 8th Grade spent the day playing with cool technology with professionals from local businesses.

Traci Piltz, a tech integrated specialist with School District 2 says research shows when kids become adults, they're not pursuing computer science careers because they don't understand what it is.

"I would hope that they would just leave knowing this is something they're capable of doing that they can do and that is really creative and is really fun and hopefully just something that they really enjoyed today," Piltz said.

She adds it's important for kids to go to events like the one at City College today, so they can explore coding at a young age and see if it's something they'd want to pursue.

For kids interested in computer science, it's a fun day exploring their interests.

"I like STEM Billings because it's fun you can learn stuff about it, and playgrounds awesome and its my sixth time doing this so yeah its really fun," said attendee Zephyr Roach.