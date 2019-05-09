Kids can get free bike at bike rodeo!

The Billings Kiwanis Club and Billings Parks and Rec are getting ready for the 21st Annual Bike Rodeo. The bike rodeo is a way for kids in kindergarten through third grade to get a free bike.

The bike rodeo will be at Castle Rock Park on Saturday, May 18, 10-11:30am.

Starting weeks before the bike rodeo, volunteers work hard to refurbish donated bikes. They get together for three Wednesday nights to get the bikes ready to give away. Volunteer coordinator Bill Clagg has been doing the bike rodeo since it started. He says they try to improve it every year...and it's a joy.

Clagg said, "Well, it's a joy. I love to see men come together. I love the Saturday morning. We round the bikes up on a YMCA trailer and take them out to the site. We have Kiwanians that are like car salesmen or bike salesmen."

Kids can also bring their bike to the bike rodeo for a tune up. Someone will be there to fit the kids with bike helmets as well. There will be an obstacle course, bike safety information and refreshments.

If you want to register your child for a free bike, you can do so here: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScpE5eJgS1mPyzWH8HzVQ2CFezc22gXsq-KBY0mcPmP116z7Q/viewform