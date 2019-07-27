KidFest at Moss Mansion

BILLINGS, Mont. -- The Annual KidFest took place on the grounds of Moss Mansion from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 27, 2019.

Vendors from all over town came to join the fun. Billings YMCA, ZooMontana, The Yellowstone Art Museum, and many others set up activity booths. Two friends, Paisley Eleazer and Brooklyn Flint, say they had a blast with their friends and family.

"I got to be here with my friends and we get to do fun stuff... look at the table of diamonds... and being with my friend and my brother and his friend," says Eleazer.

Guests got to enjoy live violin music, storytelling, and a variety of other activities. Tickets were just $5 per person and $15 per family. Moss Mansion has many more exciting events coming up this year. You can find out more on the Moss Mansion website: https://www.mossmansion.com/.