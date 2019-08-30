Kennedy Space Center secures mobile launcher ahead of Hurricane Dorian

NASA is bracing for Hurricane Dorian to hit Florida by securing its mobile launcher at Kennedy Space Center.

Officials at the Cape Canaveral Facility decided to move the mobile launch platform, for a new mega-rocket under development, into the vehicle assembly building Friday.

The Visitor Center will be closed Sunday and Monday. Kennedy Space Center is now under what's called a "Hurcon-Three" threat level, meaning a hurricane is a probable threat within 48 hours.

Forecasters said Dorian is expected to build into a dangerous catergory 3 hurricane and perhaps even reach a category 4, with top sustained winds of 130 miles per hour or more as it approaches the Florida coast.

The mobile launcher and crawler will remain in the vehicle assembly building throughout the storm.