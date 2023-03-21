Ken Coffin To Be Acting Deputy Forest Supervisor

A familiar face in the Beartooth, Custer Gallatin Forest region, is getting a promotion. The Forest service announced in a press release that Ken Coffin, the Beartooth District Ranger in Red Lodge, will be stepping into the role of Custer Gallatin Deputy Forest Supervisor

Ken has been the district ranger in the Beartooth District since 2015.

The Forestry Division is now working to find an acting district ranger for the Beartooth District behind Ken.

“Ken is passionate about our mission and good stewardship, and cares deeply about our communities and people,” said Mary Erickson, Custer Gallatin Forest Supervisor. “He has been on the forefront of much of the post-flood recovery work and will continue supporting those efforts in this new role.