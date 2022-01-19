WASHINGTON D.C.- Senator Tester was photographed heading to a caucus meeting by a POLITICO reporter Burgess Everett and harbored a lot of conversation on social media.

The photo getting thousands of likes and hundreds of retweets even caught the attention of Kellyanne Conway who served as Senior Counselor to the President in the administration of Donald Trump.

The senator was photographed wearing a plaid shirt, jeans, and a baseball hat as he was walking with members of his staff outside of his office in D.C.

Conway tweeted, “Did Delta lose his luggage?”

The senator has made headlines for his fashion in years back, most notably for his “flat top,” hair cut.

One Twitter user responded to the tweet by saying, that’s the look of a full-time farmer and senator.

Senator responded with a tweet saying, "There’s no dress code for defending voting rights today."

Tester is the U.S. Senate's only working farmer he operates his farm outside the Big Sandy area.

In recent weeks the senators top priority has voting rights and infrastructure. The senator helped negotiate and broker a massive bi partisan infrastructure package that passed and was signed into law by the president