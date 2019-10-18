Kellogg's has teamed up with the Gay and Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation to help celebrate GLAAD's spirit day.

The cereal maker introduced this limited time "All Together" variety pack.

It combines, for the first time, Corn Flakes, Froot Loops, Frosted Flakes, Frosted Mini Wheats, Raisin Bran, and Rice Krispies

The cereals are still packaged separately inside.

Spirit Day, which was Thursday, is an anti-bullying campaign where millions wear purple to stand up against bullying, and to support the acceptance of LGBTQA+ youth.

Kellogg's donated 50,000 dollars to GLAAD to support their anti-bullying and LGBTQA+ advocacy work.

"All Together" is available on Kellogg's website.