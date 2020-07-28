Keeping your pets safe in hot summer months

BILLINGS, Mont. -- With summer heating up, it's now more important than ever to not leave your pets in the car.

Dr. Emily Gocke-Smith says dogs do not have sweat glands like humans which is why they pant to cool off. She says even if you're gone for only one or two minutes, it's still smart to let your animal outside because vehicles can heat up very quickly. She says if your pet does become over-heated, put them in a cool air-conditioned area and get them wet.

If the pet's condition is really severe, take them to a vet, where they can perform more advanced cooling procedures. Gocke-Smith says dogs can also get overheated on hikes or walks. She recommends going out with your pet early in the morning, or late in the evening, when the temperature cools down.

"That way your animal doesn't have the extreme exposure," she says, "The other thing we worry about is the roads and the asphalt gets really hot in the heat of the day and they can get burns on their pads. So avoiding the hot times for walks is smart, and then also condition your dog to getting exposed to that heat. Don't just decide you know, 'we're going to get in shape and go on an 8 mile run today' because that's a recipe for disaster."

She also says dogs with squished faces actually have a harder time cooling off than other dogs.