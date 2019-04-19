Keeping your controlled burns under control

KULR (Billings)- Keeping those controlled burns under control.

With the change of the seasons and summer on the horizon, burning away whatever the fall and winter may have left behind is on the minds of farmers and wildlife management.

"It's like anything else, it's work," said Lockwood Fire Chief John Staley.

"If you're not prepared to stand there or stay there the whole time, and provide the fire suppression devices there to put it out, then you probably shouldnt burn," said Staley.

Montana code calls for some some kind of suppression tool to be available during a burn. Chief Staley tells me some of those tools include a bucket of water, or a hose and a shovel, which you can use to spread dirt if the fire spreads.

For burn permits, applying for one is as easy as going on Yellowstone County's website.

By doing so, a link on the Department of Emergency Services page will take you right to the County's Burn Permit and Notification Service where you can sign up.

Staley adds that although you may have a permit, not everyday is meant for burning.

"Look at the wind conditions before the day starts. Just because they aren't blowing at 8 o'clock in the morning doesn't mean, like today being an example, that we're not gonna have high winds by 10 o'clock, 11 o'clock, 12 o'clock," said Staley.

Staley says with the winds, it's probably not in your best interest to conduct a burn especially as a courtesy to your neighbors.