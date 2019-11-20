Keeping the lights and heat on this winter

If you are struggling to keep the lights or heat on this winter, there is help available.

Energy Share helps Montanans who find themselves in an unexpected or emergency situations. Any Montana resident can apply.

Energy Share is privately funded. It is separate from the federally funded, Low Income Energy Assistance Program, or LIEAP.

General Manager at Yellowstone Valley Electric Cooperative Brandon Wittman said, "Locally, last year, just in Yellowstone and the surrounding counties, 855 families were helped with funding of $330,000. So, it is a very effective program."

To apply, you can go here: https://www.energysharemt.com/how-to-apply/