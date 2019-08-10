Keeping animals clean at MontanaFair

BILLINGS, Mont. -- Helaina Fowler entered her two goats in the Market Goat Show and she says it's vital to use soap and water to rinse her goats every day. Afterwards, they put a thin coat on the animals so bugs don't pester them.

"I'm going to show my two goats today. One's a doe, but she'll be showing in the market. Most of the time we show her in breeding but not today. And then I'll show my wether and he's a market goat as well," says Fowler.

Fowler says washing the animals is not only important for hygiene, but also to have a clean presence in the showroom. She says the judges are looking for good confirmation, structure, and quality. Livestock events are happening every day of MontanaFair. A link to the latest schedule of events can be found here: https://www.montanafair.com/events.