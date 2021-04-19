BILLINGS, Mont. - Students at Billings Senior High School are planning a cleanup of the school and surrounding community.

The cleanup is planned for the evening of April 29, from 5:30p.m.- 7:30p.m.. All students at Billings Senior High School are invited to participate. Members of the student council said the cleanup was supposed to happen last year, but was cancelled due to the pandemic.

"It's an alternative to prom, so the juniors were chosen to get to organize something, a big event like this," Student Council Member Eliza Bentler said.

"I'm proud of being a student at Senior High," Student Council Member Parker Friday said. "So, I want to show that by keeping our area clean and showing the neighborhood that we have students that care about the community."

"We're making it into an event that we're proud of and that we can say that it's ours," added Student Council Member Harper Howe.

Right now, the student council said they are working on getting a count of how many people will be coming.

"Teams are wanting to come together, some of the teams that aren't even in session right now, like the basketball teams or I think we have some of the football team coming as well," Student Council Member Grace Carr said. "So, it's cool to see that not even in season, we'll be able to get people to come out for this event."

The teens said that planning the event, and even just attending high school during the pandemic, has presented unique challenges.

"I was really sad last year when my tennis season was cancelled," Student Council Member Helena Brown said. "But, I’m really happy that this year I got to do cross country and tennis. And, I didn't even think I was going to get seasons. I really miss seeing my family. My grandma lives in England and I haven't seen her in two years."

"I think it also makes us stronger because it's not something every generation is going to experience," Student Council Member Itzu Romero said.