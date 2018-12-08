Karlee's Nail Painting for a Cause is back for the fifth year.
Karlee Albertson painted nails at Rimrock Mall until 7 PM on Saturday to help benefit local families for the holidays.
Karlee says she has raised close to $3,600 so far this year starting in early November.
In the past five years, Karlee has raised over $20,000 for local families during the holidays.
She charges $3 for nail painting and accepts any other charitable donations. All the proceeds will help her buy Christmas presents for several Billings families.
Karlee says she likes getting to know people through nail painting, and although she may be spending her Saturday working, she enjoys helping people this time of year.
She said, "I like to kind of you know help out for those who you know who aren't really fortunate to have a good Christmas."