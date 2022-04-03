Press release from Kampgrounds of America:

BILLINGS, Mont. (March. 29, 2022) – Kampgrounds of America Inc. (KOA) is building a new corporate headquarters in Billings, MT. The announcement of the new headquarters coincides with KOA celebrating 60 years of industry-leading operation in Montana’s Yellowstone Valley.

Since the first KOA opened on the banks of the Yellowstone River in 1962, the company’s international headquarters have been located in Billings. Now the world’s largest system of privately-owned campgrounds with over 525 locations, the new building will continue KOA’s connection to Billings and the greater Montana community as a leader in the outdoor and travel industries.

“KOA has a long history and bright future in Billings,” said Toby O’Rourke, president and CEO of Kampgrounds of America. “Our new headquarters will not only be a celebration of KOA’s success but also solidify our connection to the city as we continue to grow our roots in a meaningful way.”

Located in Billing’s West End Transtech Center, the building will feature subtle nods to KOA’s rich history while celebrating the bright and innovative future of camping and outdoor hospitality. The new headquarters will also reflect the surrounding landscape of rolling hills, rimrocks and grass plains in a nod to KOA’s belief in the importance of the great outdoors.

Designed by A&E in Billings, the building will feature flexible workspaces that promote high performance and reflect fluid business needs. These influences will be seen throughout the building including reconfigurable and demountable office walls, soft workspaces and intentional office placements that reinforce a connection to nature.

Further enhancing flexibility and efficiency, a raised floor system will allow KOA to easily reconfigure the building to meet future needs. Ventilation and climate control will be addressed throughout the office and common spaces utilizing cutting-edge energy modeling and daylight software to ensure the comfort of employees and visitors.

Outside, KOA will celebrate their connection to nature with a seasonal “creek bed” that will aid storm drainage and provide sustainable irrigation for landscaping. An activity lawn, large patio space with a fire pit and other outdoor areas will provide ample opportunities for employees to and function as outdoor meeting spaces.

“The connection to nature has been a critical component of our new building design,” O’Rourke said. “One of our company beliefs is that there are intrinsic health benefits from being in nature and we want that to extend to our workspaces. We envision our new headquarters not just as a space that produces good work, but also creates a work environment that promotes health and sustainability.”

Sustainability will be a theme throughout the building through environmentally friendly building practices and materials. KOA is seeking LEED rating for the building.

KOA is beginning the construction of its new international headquarters in February. An official groundbreaking ceremony will take place on April 8, 2022. Completion of the building is set for the first half of 2023.