Billings K9 Coaching is a facility near ZooMontana that offers training and obedience classes for our four-legged companions. The facility is located on S. 48th St. W. and offers agility classes, barn hunts, and even dock diving. Esther Wynne, a trainer at the facility, explained that they want to promote Billings K9 Coaching as a dog sport.

"We want to encourage a lot of people who have dogs to come out and find out that learning how to train your dog with obedience and rally is very fun, very rewarding. It's a fun way to use your dog's brain," said Wynne.

Rocky Mountain Dog Stars cohosted the event Saturday morning. Dock diving was offered for members and non-members of the club. Dog owners also had the chance to put their dogs in obedience courses and rally courses. Kathryn Gates, who is a physical therapist and dog enthusiast explained the difference between obedience and rally courses.

"Obedience is a very structured dog sport that involves different manuevers, such as recalls, heel work, and things like that. Rally is a loose, more fun dog sport, where you go through an obstacle kind of course with your dog and instruct them to do different manuevers, like come to your front, stays, stands, downs and things like that."

Both women also explained the need for dog owners to train their four-legged friends, not just for themselves, but for people around them.

"I think we contribute to just bettering the dog community in general. Trying to make every dog have a better experience," said Gates. "Just by teaching it basic obedience, that gives that dog better access to the community. So, you have a bike reactive dog but you teach it some obedience skills, maybe you couldn't take it for a walk around bikes before but now you can because you have the tools to control that reactive nature."

Wynne added, "Icing on the cake is you take a walk with your dog and he's not pulling on the leash and he's actually walking next to you. And the mailman walks up and you stop and the dog sits and waits until you say, 'Okay let's go.'"

For the owner, training builds a relationship with the dog, according to Gates. "You learn teamwork, you learn structure, you learn discipline and you learn to work with someone else. It teaches you perserverence and not to give up, as well."

For the dog, Gates said obedience training gives them a relationship with their owner. "Having a purpose in life for them gives them something more than just being your companion."

Lastly, as far as dock diving goes, Wynne explained that many dogs naturally love jumping into water after a toy. "Now, we've turned it into a little bit of a competition. Some dogs learn how to jump, and jump really far out. And for dock diving, that's what it is, it's how many feet from the dock can the dog launch himself. It's the base of the tail that is what's measured."

The North America Diving Dogs (NADD) Billings K9 Coaching Summer Kickoff event will be June 8-9.