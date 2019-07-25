K-9 officer helps find missing woman

A police dog and her fellow deputies save a Niles woman who was missing for 11 hours.

K-9 Nellie is easy on the eyes, but don't be fooled by her good looks because what's even better about the Cass County Deputy is that nose.

Late Tuesday night, K-9 Nellie and her handler, Deputy Tiffany Graves, went searching for a missing Niles woman near her home in Michigan. The family was worried because the woman rarely goes walking in the woods because of medical issues.

Deputy Graves used the woman's hairbrush to give Nellie the scent.

On the second time searching the family's land, Nellie, Deputy Graves, and another Deputy walked a mile into the woods, following Nellie's lead.

Around 2:30 Wednesday morning, they found 48-year-old Nichelle Mitchell, all scratched up, freezing, and disoriented after she got lost for 11 hours. She had initially been looking for wild berries.

Now that Nichelle is out of the hospital, she and her husband are looking forward to celebrating their 25th wedding anniversary in just a couple weeks.