K-9 handlers of Billings Police Department send video to terminally ill child

KULR (Billings) - After being diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumor, Emma Mertens, a 7 year-old from Wisconsin, is looking for some support from man's best friend.

The Billings K-9 unit is getting in on Emma's requests and KULR-8 had the chance to speak with Officer Jared Lausch about their efforts.

"Figured we could make her life a lot better just in a little way," said Lausch.

We had the opportunity to speak with Officer Lausch where he told me about about finding the story of Emma and making their video happen with the K-9 handlers.

"We should do something for this, and that was the night before we made the video. We decided to meet up and make the video and we mashed it all together and we also sent out a care package," said Lausch.

We also asked what it meant to be apart of making Emma's day a little brighter.

"This was a special way; we have these thousand and thousand dollar dogs that are trained to do all kinds of things and we figured, well, we can do something to kind of give back and make that little girls day," said Lausch.

See the Emma Mertens GoFundMe page and story here

See the original post from the Billings Police K-9 Association here