UPDATE:

The Billings Police Department (BPD) has released the original juveniles that were detained for a reported armed robbery in the Scheels parking lot. They were not charged.

BPD says an adult and one juvenile have been located and are in custody, and that the case remains under investigation.

Officers are continuing to search for the other involved parties.

No further details were released.

We will provide updates as more information becomes available.

BILLINGS, Mont. - Police are investigating a report of an armed robbery at the Scheels parking lot in Billings Saturday night.

Police responded to 1121 Shiloh, the Scheels parking lot, at around 6:10 p.m.

The Billings Police Department said in a Facebook post they were able to come up with suspect and suspect vehicle information and located the suspect vehicle in another area of town.

Four juvenile boys have been detained.

The investigation is ongoing.

Article originally published July 9, 2023.