JUUL will no longer sell one of its most popular flavors.

The e-cigarette company announced today that it is halting sales of its mint flavor.

In a press release JUUL said it made the decision after medical studies, published earlier this week, found mint was the most popular flavor among high school students.

The company is now selling only tobacco and menthol flavors, and says it would support the FDA's upcoming decision on vaping flavors.