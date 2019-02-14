Jury rules officer was justified in fatal shooting of Shawn Hubbard

A Coroner's Inquest was held on Thursday for an officer involved shooting at Lucky Lil's Casino last April. 44-year-old Shawn Hubbard was killed in the incident.

A Yellowstone County Jury ruled Billings Police Sgt. Bret Becker was justified in the fatal shooting of Shawn Hubbard.

Nine people testified at the inquest to describe what happened on April 10, 2018, and to decide whether or not lethal force was justified.

Officer Jayden Romero testified first. He explained the background on Shawn Hubbard, citing previous domestic violence issues he has investigated involving Hubbard.

He also explained Hubbard had an active restraining order against him.

He said, "Victims will allow things to grow and eventually law enforcement will get involved when they get too large."

Officer Romero responded to a call on Monday the 9th to a call stating a man was pointing out his gun in the window of a home. Romero said the victim said in a report that Hubbard said, "if you don't open, there will be more to come."

Officer Romero said he recognized the address from those previous calls and incidents. Romero and other's said today, they were concerned about the safety of Hubbard's girlfriend involved, Kennedy McCoy, and her children.

Romero also heard a phone conversation between McCoy and Hubbard on speaker phone. he said Hubbard admitted to having a gun, said he was going to rob a casino, and said "a pig will have to shoot me."

Other testimonies from witnesses and officers at the shooting involved described the scary scene at the casino, saying there was lots of yelling, crying and shock.

Nick Haney was working at Lucky Lil's when the incident happened. He said Hubbard, a regular at the casino, was acting distraught.

Haney says Hubbard said officers pointed a gun at him, and instructed him to not let the police in.

"Don't let them in! Might want to get outta here," said Hubbard.

Matthew Shelhammer was a patron at Lucky Lil's Casino. He was an arms length away from Hubbard throughout the whole incident.

According to Haney, the buzzer to let BPD wouldn't work. Police decided to break the glass and enter the casino using a window breaker.

Officer Cashe Anderson and Sgt. Becker entered the casino. Sgt. Becker had his patrol rifle drawn.

Shelhammer said, "Everybody was startled at that point, it was loud and tensions were high," when the officers broke in.

A point of focus at the inquest was Hubbard's drug use. Deputy Coroner Dr. Aldo Fusaro said Hubbard had methadone and methamphetamine in his system according to the toxicology report.

Fusaro said the drug levels were some of the highest he had ever seen, and would be lethal to any new users. He confirmed Hubbard was high during the incident.

Instructor for Montana Law Enforcement Academy, Mike McCarthy, said everything Sgt. Becker did in the incident was correct. He added nobody knew at the time it was a CO2 gun.

"We have to go off what the officer knows at the time," said McCarthy.

The confrontation inside the casino lasted a total of 42 seconds after BPD broke in.

Dash cam audio displayed at the inquest showed Sgt. Becker yelling commands at Hubbard, asking him to put the gun down.

Hubbard continued to yell profanities and say "Get out of here."

For Sgt. Becker, he said everything changed when he heard Hubbard say he had hostages, and he would take action.

Hubbard said, "He's going to murder someone right in front of my eyes and I'm going to be standing here. I didn't want that to happen so I shot at him...I was angry he made me make that decision, he made the decision for me."

Hubbard fired somewhere between 5 and 8 shots, and struck Hubbard twice in the chest.

Dr. Fusaro said both gunshot wounds would not have been survivable. He said there was too much bleeding for Hubbard to survive either wound.

Sgt. Becker said being on the stand today was "stressful." After hearing the verdict he and his wife were visibly relieved.