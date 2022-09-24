BILLINGS, Mont. - You may not realize the small yet enormous difference that access to cleaning services makes in peoples' lives. The Junior League of Billings hopes to give back to the local community with its monthly free laundry day and hopefully remind residents of the comfort that clean clothes can provide.

While the Magic City continues to expand, there are still residents in Billings without a reliable, affordable and easily accessible way to keep their garments clean. But through the free laundry event, once every month this ceases to be the case.

Free laundry day is a project that the Junior League of Billings started in 2015.

They saw a need for laundry assistance in the community after they conducted a survey that aimed to find unserved needs throughout town. The J.L.B found that those who don't have access to clean clothes often perceive a connection between the cleanliness of their clothes and their overall quality of life.

Marisa Clark, President of the Junior League of Billings board of directors explained the mental impact clothes can have on individuals.

"Students who don't have clean clothes don't go to school and don't graduate, and people who don't have clean clothes don't go to job interviews to attempt to improve their income situation,” Clark said.

She expounded it affects more than mental health though, "it just contributes to the poverty cycle, so we really thought that the laundry project was a way that we can maybe just disrupt the dominos of the poverty cycle."

Clark says the event draws a variety of people, including regulars, newcomers, locals and travelers. One family travels from Laurel, a town with no laundromats, every month to use the services.

The father of the family, Jess Piper, believes that as much as this opportunity helps him and his family, it provides even greater help to those without permanent housing.

"Even though it might be a thing that only happens once a month, but if it wasn't going on there's chances that they might go months and months without clean clothes,” Piper said.

Piper also backed up the findings from the J.L.B's survey from 2015 and explained the positive impact that clean clothes has had on his family and could have on others.

"It makes your whole day, week, it could even be your whole month better. You feel better about yourself, you actually think that things are going in the right direction. And for people in the Billings area that are homeless it could be an impact of meeting someone who at least smiles at them every day."

Junior League Volunteers set up shop seven years ago at Bring Your Own Laundry in downtown Billings. The Laundry event is always scheduled for the last Saturday of the month from 10am to 2pm. During this time the Junior League pf Billings covers the full cost of all laundry done. The non-profit pays for this through grant money and local donations.

The Junior League of Billings plans to continue the monthly free laundry day, as long as they continue to see a need for it in the Billings community and surrounding areas.