BILLINGS, Mont. - The Junior League of Billings has been providing a free laundry day on the 4th Saturday of each month for 7 years now.

"This is a really important service, it helps people be successful at school at work, helping them get back on their feet, and it really can be expensive when they don't have the means," says Elizabeth Russel, Member with Junior League of Billings.

Elizabeth Russel and Ashley Braaten, members with the Junior League of Billings bring in about $700 worth of quarters to BYO Laundry on the 4th Saturday of each month, filling the machines and allowing anyone to wash as many loads of clothes as they need.

"Often times it's choosing to do laundry and have clean clothes, or go to the grocery store, or go to the doctor, so being able to have that extra money at the end of the month is really a game changer for a lot of families in our community," says Ashley Braaten.

Sheila Beggs says due to her disabilities she was unable to do her laundry for 5 months until she met the women with the Junior League of Billings.

"You don't know how much I love these women, I don't know now what I would do without this service, I wouldn't have clean clothes, clean towels, clean anything," says Beggs.

Fortunately Beggs found the service, but Ashley Jones says she's been utilizing free laundry day for years.

"It helps out a lot, especially when I'm all caught up with bills and I just need this service, this service just comes in at that time that I just need to do it right then and there, so it does help especially with new moms," says Jones.

The Junior League of Billings recently expanded free laundry day to Helena and Great Falls to serve Montanan's in other cities who could use a kind gesture and a helping hand.

"Just come in, do your laundry, no questions asked, we're just here to help and here to serve in whatever capacity we can, and that just happens to be laundry," says Braaten.