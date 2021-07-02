...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT SATURDAY
NIGHT...
* WHAT...Dangerously hot temperatures of 96 to 102 degrees are
forecast to continue through Saturday. Temperatures will only cool
off to around 65 degrees at night.
* WHERE...Portions of central, south central, and southeast Montana.
* WHEN...Until Midnight MDT Saturday Night.
* IMPACTS...The prolonged period of hot temperatures increases the
threat of heat related illnesses for those with prolonged exposure.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The hottest temperatures are expected on
Saturday.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.
Do not leave young children and pets in unattended vehicles. Car
interiors will reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.
When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening.
Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded
location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&