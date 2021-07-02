Farmer's Market

BILLINGS - The last day of the annual Westend Farmer's Market is set to run Saturday, July 3, from 9 a.m. to noon at 3201 Hesper Road.

Featured vendors include:

  • High Five Meats
  • Swanky Roots
  • Produce Billings
  • 406 Spices
  • Grindy's Cheeseballs
  • Beckies Berries
  • Better Together Charcuterie
  • Rock Creek Soaps
  • Mountain Mama
  • Ramble Berry
  • Memorable Occasions
  • Legacy Coffee Roasters
  • Bitterroot Sip n' Paint
  • Allocos Italian Bakery

You won't want to miss this chance to support local businesses.

