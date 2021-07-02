BILLINGS - The last day of the annual Westend Farmer's Market is set to run Saturday, July 3, from 9 a.m. to noon at 3201 Hesper Road.

Featured vendors include:

High Five Meats

Swanky Roots

Produce Billings

406 Spices

Grindy's Cheeseballs

Beckies Berries

Better Together Charcuterie

Rock Creek Soaps

Mountain Mama

Ramble Berry

Memorable Occasions

Legacy Coffee Roasters

Bitterroot Sip n' Paint

Allocos Italian Bakery

You won't want to miss this chance to support local businesses.