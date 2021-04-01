JUDITH GAP, Mont. - A teacher in Judith Gap is facing two charges of sexual abuse of a child.

Booking records matched with School District records indicate that 26-year-old Jayson Gayo is a science and math teacher for grades six through 12 at Judith Gap School.

Gayo was arraigned Thursday, on the sexual abuse charges, before Judge Richard Egebakken in Wheatland County Court. His bond is set at $750 thousand.

It is reported that Gayo has a Class 5 Alternative License from the Montana Public Instruction. He initially applied for the license in November of 2019. We discovered that a secondary license was then issued to Gayo in November of 2020 and is active through 2023.

We also discovered a Linkedin profile that appears to belong to Gayo. The profile shows that he started working in Montana in August of 2019. Before that, it is reported that Gayo was teaching in the Philippines. The profile also indicates that Gayo holds a master's degree from The University of the Philippines.

We are waiting to hear back from Judith Gap School on the situation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.