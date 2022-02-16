UPDATE, FEB. 16 AT 1:58 PM:

A judge has sentenced 28-year-old Anthony Marcos Chadwell for cocaine trafficking and promoting prostitution.

The Department of Justice reports Chadwell pleaded guilty in 2021 to a superseding information charging him with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine and with use of a facility in interstate commerce in aid of racketeering.

Anthony Marcos Chadwell was sentenced to two years in prison to be followed by three years of supervised release.

He was also sentenced to one year in prison for multiple violations of federal supervised release imposed in a prior conviction on a firearms offense.

The one-year term is to be served consecutively to the sentence imposed for the cocaine trafficking and promoting prostitution offenses, bringing Chadwell’s total amount of imprisonment to three years.

Previous coverage:

BILLINGS, Mont. - A Billings man admitted to charges Thursday after being accused of trafficking cocaine and promoting prostitution.

According to a release from the Department of Justice, Anthony Marcos Chadwell, 27, is accused of trafficking cocaine and promoting prostitution by setting up a commercial sex date for an individual.

In court documents, the government alleged that in 2019, Chadwell became involved in a cocaine trafficking conspiracy and distributed cocaine in Billings and elsewhere.

In addition, the release says that after being introduced to a woman in early 2019, the woman began engaging in commercial sex with Chadwell’s assistance.

Chadwell used his cellphone to set up a commercial sex date for the woman at a Billings motel in which she engaged in a sex act in exchange for money.

Anthony Marcos Chadwell pleaded guilty to a superseding information charging him with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine and with use of a facility in interstate commerce in aid of racketeering.

Chadwell faces a maximum 20 years in prison, a $1 million fine and three years of supervised release.