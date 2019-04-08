BILLINGS—A Billings woman who admitted possessing meth for distribution was sentenced on April 4 to four years in prison and four years of supervised release, U.S. Attorney Kurt Alme said.

Leah Summer Garcia, 41, pleaded guilty earlier to possession with intent to distribute meth.

U.S. District Judge Susan P. Watters presided.

On April 19, 2018, Garcia, who was on state probation, was arrested on two outstanding warrants while she was at the jail visiting an inmate, prosecutors said in court records. In a search of the vehicle Garcia drove to the jail, law enforcement found an ounce of meth, which is the equivalent of about 224 doses. Garcia had been linked through drug-related text messages to others in an ongoing drug investigation.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Lori Suek prosecuted the case, which was investigated by the FBI task force.

