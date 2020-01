Judge rules in favor of hospital to take infant off life support

A judge is giving a Fort Worth hospital the green light to remove an 11-month-old girl from life support despite her family's protest.

Tinslee Lewis has not left the hospital since her premature birth and has been on a ventilator since she went into respiratory arrest in July, according to hospital staff.

The child suffers from a rare heart defect, Chronic Lung Disease, and sever high blood pressure.

The hospital has argued that doctors believe she is suffering.

Last month, Trinity Lewis, Tinslee's mother, said she believes her daughter will continue to fight.

The Thursday morning ruling says Cook Children's Medical Center will give the family on Tinslee Lewis up to seven days to make a decision on whether to appeal.