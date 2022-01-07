The City of Billings may have to pay back millions of dollars to residents after a judge ruled fees collected by the city for water, sewer, and garbage services were illegal.

A judge ruled Billings collected those fees illegally between 1992 and 2018 and in that time it stacked up to about $50 million.

This lawsuit was filed by two Billings residents, Gary and Susan McDaniel, who thought these extra fees--labeled "Franchise fees" -- were unfair.

In 1992, the city started charging residents an extra 4% on things like water, sewer, and garbage services. The McDaniel's argued that's an unfair tax, and this week a judge agreed, saying the city collected the fees illegally.

According to court documents obtained by KULR-8, the lawsuit claims the fees collected were not spent solely on the operation or improvement of the city's water supply and wastewater systems and lots of the money from those fees went to the city’s general fund.

The attorney representing the McDaniel's says this lawsuit is what stopped the city from collecting this money back in 2018.

"A month after we filed our lawsuit, the City stopped collecting these illegal sales taxes. So, the city knew they were illegal, they just kept collecting them as long as they could," said the , Plaintiff's attorney, Matthew Monforton

"We don't want to be stuck in some kind of litigation over this, whether it's legal or not, this was not going to be good for us. So yes, in 2018, the city stopped collecting them," said Billings City Administrator, Chris Kukulski.

Kukulski would not comment on if the city had the right to collect these fees, but he did say its been the city's goal to resolve this dispute since the suit was filed.

Monforton says he hopes the people of Billings will get a refund, and the franchise fees will go away for good.