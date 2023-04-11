LEWIS & CLARK COUNTY, MT- A district judge in Lewis & Clark County denied a temporary restraining order requested by Planned Parenthood of montana.

The order was meant to stop the implementation of house bill 721, which

banned a common abortion procedure.

The bill meant to ban dilation and evacuation procedures has passed both houses of the legislature, and is pending a signature from Governor Greg Gianforte.

In the ruling the judge wrote because the bill has not been signed into law yet there's no law to enjoin.

She denied the temporary order calling it a premature request.

No word yet on how Planned Parenthood of Montana will respond, we are reaching out to them for comment, and will continue to follow this story.