Jr. MINTs teaching moviemaking to high school students

This week, 13 high school students are learning the basics of moviemaking. The program is called Jr. MINTs.

The students are learning producing, directing, writing, camera operation and editing. Their completed work will premiere at this year's MINT Film Festival.

Mikala, a student at Jr. MINTs, said, "My favorite part is learning about sound. And, it's really hard because if the actors or people around move at all or make a footstep, the boom mic picks it up."

MINT Education Director Pete Tolton said, "The most satisfying part about this week is being surprised when I don't have to be involved, and I can watch them really take ownership over the process. And, also when I learn about them discussing making future projects together."

This is the first year of Jr. MINTs. Organizers expect to continue it every summer. The program is free except for a small fee to cover lunch. More information about Jr. MINTs can be found here: https://www.mintfilmfestival.org/film-education.