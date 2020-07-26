BILLINGS, Mont. - Another locally owned restaurant in Billings has shut down, with several of the factors being due to COVID-19.

The Asian Bistro, JP Kitchen announced on Facebook Saturday that after 5 years of serving the Billings community, the restaurant would be closing permanently.

Owner of the bistro, Kalvin Tang says they tried to weather the storm and endure, but with the uncertainty of the pandemic, rising cost of food and only 20% of people dining in, they are moving on from JP Kitchen.

Tang says not only has his team been supportive of the decision, but long time customers are reaching out on Facebook saying how much they will be missed and Tang says the feeling is mutual.

"Just to realize we wouldn't be able to serve them anymore, sometimes it does come down to a financial decision, that's what we decided yesterday, but to lose that ability to have those relationships with people, come in and see a friendly face to have them be truly support of our food and what we do here.", said Tang.

Tang says he loves the industry and has ideas for what to do next, but for now the owner is taking some time to regroup and plan for the future.

If you have any unused gift cards from the restaurant, JP Kitchen is reimbursing customers. Send an email to jpkitcheninc@gmail.com with your name and address.