Weather Alert

...STRONG WINDS... At 624 PM MST, an area of showers producing strong winds was located along a line extending from 10 miles west of Roundup to Fromberg. Movement was east at 40 mph. A gust to 50 mph was reported northwest of Park City with this activity Expect wind gusts up to 50 mph as this line of showers moves east through Musselshell, Yellowstone, and western Big Horn county. Locations impacted include... Billings, Roundup, Laurel, Joliet, Fromberg, Lockwood, Worden, Huntley, Pryor, Shepherd, Billings Heights, Billings West End, Ballantine, Fort Smith, Musselshell, Broadview, Lavina, Edgar, Pompeys Pillar and Silesia. Strong crosswinds may impact travel.