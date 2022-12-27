We take a look back at some of the most popular stories from the, 'Journeys with John' franchise.
Recommended for you
KULR8 TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW IN YOUR INBOX.
GET A FREE HEADLINES EMAIL EVERY EVENING.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Local Weather
Weather Alert
...STRONG WINDS... At 624 PM MST, an area of showers producing strong winds was located along a line extending from 10 miles west of Roundup to Fromberg. Movement was east at 40 mph. A gust to 50 mph was reported northwest of Park City with this activity Expect wind gusts up to 50 mph as this line of showers moves east through Musselshell, Yellowstone, and western Big Horn county. Locations impacted include... Billings, Roundup, Laurel, Joliet, Fromberg, Lockwood, Worden, Huntley, Pryor, Shepherd, Billings Heights, Billings West End, Ballantine, Fort Smith, Musselshell, Broadview, Lavina, Edgar, Pompeys Pillar and Silesia. Strong crosswinds may impact travel.
Currently in Billings
42°
54° / 42°
8 PM
43°
9 PM
42°
10 PM
42°
11 PM
41°
12 AM
40°
Most Popular
Articles
- Ethics complaint filed against Montana's lieutenant governor
- Poor road conditions in Montana may impact your holiday travel plans
- Man dies at hospital after shooting on south side of Billings
- Billings police searching for suspect in south side shooting
- Suspect arrested in connection to a shooting that killed a man in Billings
- Man taken to hospital, suspect in custody following shooting in Billings
- Water main break causes some flooding by Canyon and Wheatstone in Billings
- Several Montana schools canceling, teaching remote classes Wednesday, Dec. 21
- Construction of Billings Inner Belt Loop to start spring 2023
- Report: California is one of the least charitable states despite being one of wealthiest
Videos
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
More Video From This Section
-
- 1 min to consume
© Copyright 2022 KULR-8, 2045 Overland Ave Billings, MT | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
You don't have any notifications.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.