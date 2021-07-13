Billings Boxer JoJo Martinez won a silver medal at the USA Boxing Junior Olympics competition on Tuesday afternoon in Lubbock, Texas.

Martinez was fighting in the IF 114 division against an opponent from Hawaii, Alexis Tangaro.

The fight was closely contested throughout between the two young boxing Olympic hopefuls, but Tangaro edged Martinez to win by decision.

Martinez now has an overall record of 23-7 and continues to be one of the top fighters in the nation in her age and weight class.

JoJo's father, Austin Schnizler said in a Facebook post, "JoJo lost a hell of a fight today but she is going to walk out of here with her head held high. She will be back. Thank you to USA Boxing officials and all who spend the time to make sure these events happen and run as smoothly as they do.

Thank you to everyone who has followed her this week and has continued to support her on her journey. Your support does not go unnoticed."