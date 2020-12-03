BILLINGS, Mont. - Spirit of Giving is just one day away and all the charities KULR-8 is partnering with say this year the need is greater.

Stacy Brown, the executive director of Billings Family Service, says the families they help are in need of gently worn outdoor clothing such as jackets, snow pants for children, boots, hats, gloves, and blankets.

Sheryle Shandy, the executive director of the Billings Food Bank, says with Christmas just around the corner, they are in need of turkey, ham, and other food staples.

"The things we always run out of are protein items such as peanut butter, one can meals like chilis, stews, those kinds of things, canned meats, canned vegetables and fruits... and then we always need for tomato sauce, any kind of tomato product and pastas/rice," Shandy said.

Toys for Tots Coordinator Sergeant Josh Hancock with the U.S. Marine Corps says they are looking for toys for all ages, but especially toys for teens.

Spirit of Giving is Friday, December 4 at Rimrock Mall, right off of 24th Street West in Billings.