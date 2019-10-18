Johnson and Johnson recalls thousands of bottles of baby powder for traces of asbestos

Johnson and Johnson is recalling some if its baby powder after trace amounts of Asbestos was discovered.

The voluntary recall is limited to one lot of Johnson's Baby Powder, produced and shipped in the United States in 2018.

It's about 33,000 thousand bottles.

The asbestos was found in samples from a simple bottle purchased from an online retailer.

Reuters published a report last December, alleging the company knew for decades that cancer-causing asbestos could be found in its talc.

J&J has repeatedly said its talc products are safe, and that decades of studies have shpwn them to be asbestos-free and that they do not cause cancer.

If you or someone you provide care for owns a bottle of Johnson's Baby Powder Lot #22318RB, you are advised to discontinue use of the product. For refund information, contact the Johnson & Johnson Consumer Care Center at www.johnsonsbaby.com or by calling 1-866-565-2229.