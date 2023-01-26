John Mayer announces spring 2023 tour

John Mayer will be going on a solo acoustic tour for spring 2023.

Mayer will be leaning heavily on his acoustic guitar work with special performances on piano and electric guitar, in arenas throughout the U.S. and Canada.

The tour kicks off Saturday, March 11, in Newark, New Jersey, at the Prudential Center and will run through Friday, April 14, in Los Angeles at the iconic Kia Forum.

The tour will make a Seattle stop at Climate Pledge Arena on Tuesday, April 11, 2023.

Tickets go on sale starting Friday, February 3 at 9 a.m. at Johnmayer.com.

A full listing of tour dates can be found below.